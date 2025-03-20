Insider Buying: Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Buys A$50,036.40 in Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose acquired 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.27 ($10.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,036.40 ($31,870.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

