Insider Buying: Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Buys A$50,036.40 in Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose acquired 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$16.27 ($10.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,036.40 ($31,870.32).
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.54.
About Charter Hall Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.