Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

