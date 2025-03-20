Michael(Mike) Utsler Acquires 10,000 Shares of Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Utsler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.20 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of A$62,000.00 ($39,490.45).

Santos Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. Santos’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

