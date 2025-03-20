Joel Scales Buys 1,906 Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joel Scales acquired 1,906 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.34 per share, with a total value of C$54,016.04.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 3.7 %

JWEL opened at C$29.69 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a one year low of C$25.42 and a one year high of C$38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Jamieson Wellness Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JWEL shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

