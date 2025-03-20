Insider Buying: Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Buys 12,850 Shares of Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Gartmann acquired 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.87 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of A$49,729.50 ($31,674.84).
Nufarm Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.
About Nufarm
