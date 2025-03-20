Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,351 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $13,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,234,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BOX by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BOX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,466,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,538.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,363 shares of company stock worth $2,533,374 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

