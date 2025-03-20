Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Increases By 18.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,781,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9,554.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,938 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $12,518,000. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $12,391,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,113,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNX opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $104.42 and a 1-year high of $127.98.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

