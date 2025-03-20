Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,929 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 134,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.