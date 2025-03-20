Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 332.50 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 337.50 ($4.38). Approximately 1,435,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 337,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.41).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £278.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 339.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £5,130 ($6,651.97). Also, insider Brian Small bought 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.35 ($25,932.77). Insiders bought a total of 9,349 shares of company stock worth $3,030,435 in the last 90 days. 30.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

