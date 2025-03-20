PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Stock Price Down 11.2% – What’s Next?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

