CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Plans to Raise $2.5 Billion in March 28th IPO

CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) plans to raise $2.5 billion in an initial public offering on Friday, March 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 49,000,000 shares at a price of $47.00-$55.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, CoreWeave, Inc. generated $1.9 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $863.5 million. CoreWeave, Inc. has a market cap of $24.2 billion.

Morgan Stanley, J.P.Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup, MUFG, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, Mizuho, Wells Fargo Securities and BofA Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Guggenheim Securities, Needham & Co. and Galaxy Digital were co-managers.

CoreWeave, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Delaware) CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We were founded in September 2017 and launched our CoreWeave Cloud Platform in 2020. We have experienced significant growth in a short period of time. We are the AI HyperscalerTMÂ driving the AI revolution.1Â Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Our platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way we live and work across the globeâ€”our platform is trusted by some of the worldâ€™s leading AI labs and AI enterprises, including Cohere Inc. (â€śCohereâ€ť), International Business Machines Corporation (â€śIBMâ€ť), Meta Platforms, Inc. (â€śMetaâ€ť), Microsoft Corporation (â€śMicrosoftâ€ť), Mistral AI SAS (â€śMistralâ€ť), and NVIDIA Corporation (â€śNVIDIAâ€ť). We believe AI is the next frontier for innovation in technology, driving productivity and efficiency gains and enabling new business models in nearly every industry and organization. According to IDC, AI will generate a cumulative global economic impact of $20 trillion, or 3.5% of global GDP, by 2030. The generalized cloud infrastructure that drove the cloud revolution beginning in the 2000s was built to host websites, databases, and SaaS apps that have fundamentally different needs than the high performance requirements of AI. As workloads and technologies evolve, so too must the infrastructure and cloud software and services that power them. We believe we are at the start of a new cloud era that will drive the AI revolution. The opportunity for a purpose-built AI cloud platform, including the infrastructure and integrated software, is massive. Based on market research from Bloomberg Intelligence, total spending on AI inference/fine-tuning, AI workload monitoring, and training infrastructure, including AI servers, AI storage, training compute, cloud workloads, and networking, will reach approximately $399Â billion by 2028. For AI to reach its full potential, it needs a purpose-built AI cloud platform with infrastructure and managed cloud services that are delivered in an efficient, automated, and highly performant way. Enter CoreWeave, the AI HyperscalerTM. We purpose-built our CoreWeave Cloud Platform to be the infrastructure and application platform for AI. Our platform manages the complexity of engineering, assembling, running, and monitoringÂ state-of-the-artÂ infrastructure at a massive scale to deliver high performance and efficiency to AI workloads. Through our proprietary software capabilities, we enable our customers to achieve substantially higher total system performance and more favorable uptime relative to other AI offerings within existing infrastructure cloud environments and unlock speed at scale. By delivering more compute cycles to AI workloads and thereby reducing the time required to train models, our capabilities can significantly accelerate the time to solution for customers in the ongoing hyper-competitive race to build the next bleeding-edge AI models. For example, in June 2023, our NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU training cluster completed the MLPerf benchmark test (whichÂ benchmarks how quickly a system can train a model from scratch) in eleven minutesâ€”a record and 29 times faster than the next best competitor at the time of the benchmark test. Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: CoreWeave, Inc. disclosed its IPO’s terms on March 20, 2025, in an S-1/A filing: 49 million shares at a price range of $47.00 to $55.00 to raise $2.5 billion ($2,499.0 million) – if priced at the $51.00 mid-point of its range. Of the 49 million shares in the IPO, CoreWeave is offering 47.18 million shares (47,178,660 shares) and the selling stockholders are offering 1.82 million shares (1,821,340 shares), according to the prospectus.)Â (Note: CoreWeave, Inc., disclosed in an S-1/A filing dated March 11, 2025, that it has entered into an $11.9 billion contract with OpenAI; in this filing, however, CoreWeave did not disclose the terms for its IPO.) (Note: CoreWeave, Inc. filed the S-1 for its IPO without disclosing the terms, on March 3, 2025. Estimated IPO proceeds are $100.0 million, a placeholder figure. Some IPO pros believe that CoreWeave’s IPO could raise as much as $4.0 billion.) “.

CoreWeave, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 881 employees. The company is located at 290 W Mt. Pleasant Ave., Suite 4100 Livingston, NJ 07039 and can be reached via phone at (973) 270-9737 or on the web at http://www.coreweave.com/.

