Root (ROOT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) in the last few weeks:
- 3/7/2025 – Root had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2025 – Root had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.
- 3/2/2025 – Root had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 2/27/2025 – Root had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ ROOT traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $152.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,167. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.10 and a beta of 2.48. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $159.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.79 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
