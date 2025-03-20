Root (ROOT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) in the last few weeks:

3/7/2025 – Root had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2025 – Root had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

3/2/2025 – Root had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/27/2025 – Root had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ROOT traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $152.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,167. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.10 and a beta of 2.48. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $159.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.79 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Root by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Root by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Root by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Root by 651.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Root by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

