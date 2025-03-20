Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,929 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Copart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Copart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.