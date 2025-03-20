Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Price Target at C$30.73

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$27.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of C$33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$20.65 and a 1 year high of C$29.50.

In related news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 230,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,936,042.34. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.96, for a total transaction of C$457,781.77. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

