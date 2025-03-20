Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 30,887 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,887 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

