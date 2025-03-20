Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 493 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.3 %

ED opened at $107.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.16 and a 52 week high of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 64.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.