Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 480,063 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,063 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $16,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3,267.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,667,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320,822 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,659,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,932,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,504,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 537.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 477,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 402,670 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

