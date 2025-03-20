Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Director Jane A. Gross Purchases 3,750 Shares

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) Director Jane A. Gross acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. This represents a 62.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Atyr PHARMA Price Performance
ATYR stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $322.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATYR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atyr PHARMA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
