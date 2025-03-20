Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Director Jane A. Gross Purchases 3,750 Shares

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) Director Jane A. Gross acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. This represents a 62.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atyr PHARMA Price Performance

ATYR stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $322.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atyr PHARMA

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATYR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atyr PHARMA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

