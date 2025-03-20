Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Datadog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Datadog by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Datadog
In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $3,699,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,956,759.33. The trade was a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,412 shares of company stock worth $79,144,334 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Datadog Stock Up 1.5 %
DDOG opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.77, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.99. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $170.08.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
