Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $12,351.23 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $12,351.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 115,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,148.03. This trade represents a 11.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, W Keith Smith sold 10,171 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $8,136.80.

On Monday, March 17th, W Keith Smith sold 8,657 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $6,319.61.

On Friday, March 14th, W Keith Smith sold 15,874 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $12,222.98.

DRCT stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 6.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

