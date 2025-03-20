Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) President Sells $12,351.23 in Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) President W Keith Smith sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $12,351.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 115,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,148.03. This trade represents a 11.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 19th, W Keith Smith sold 10,171 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $8,136.80.
  • On Monday, March 17th, W Keith Smith sold 8,657 shares of Direct Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $6,319.61.
  • On Friday, March 14th, W Keith Smith sold 15,874 shares of Direct Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $12,222.98.

Direct Digital Stock Down 5.3 %

DRCT stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 6.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $32.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

