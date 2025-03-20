Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

LTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. This trade represents a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,650. This trade represents a 11.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

