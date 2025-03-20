Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 827,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

