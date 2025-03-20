Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,389 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EnerSys by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ENS. Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

About EnerSys



EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

