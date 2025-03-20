Royce & Associates LP Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Radian Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 510,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 295,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RDN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

