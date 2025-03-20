Royce & Associates LP Buys 32,879 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Apyx Medical worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Apyx Medical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of APYX stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.