Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 79,086 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of LVHI stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Profile

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

