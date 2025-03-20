Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 67,343 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.