Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $351.65 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,516,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,509 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $351,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of AVGO opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $919.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.61.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,200 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.
View Our Latest Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.