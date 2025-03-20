Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $905-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.14 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.100-4.720 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 2.3 %

FIVE stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.63. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $209.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

