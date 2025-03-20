Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup cut Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American
Anglo American Stock Up 0.3 %
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Intel Stock Rallies on Leadership Change—Time to Buy or Wait?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks Flying Under the Radar—But Not for Long
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.