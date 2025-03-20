Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup cut Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Anglo American Stock Up 0.3 %

About Anglo American

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

