BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $31.81. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 171,088 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 8,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $282,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,780.16. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,579,739 shares of company stock valued at $323,171,901. 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,658,000 after acquiring an additional 505,481 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $767,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

