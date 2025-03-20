Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $4.6081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous dividend of $2.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
