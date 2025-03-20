PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.29 and last traded at $68.74. Approximately 2,133,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,944,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.65.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

