Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Brian Gayle Sells 182 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Gayle sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $20,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,290.40. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Gayle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Brian Gayle sold 184 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $20,506.80.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Brian Gayle sold 137 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $15,279.61.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 656.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $113.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $62,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $37,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 13,097.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 331,528 shares of the software’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after acquiring an additional 329,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock valued at $752,229,000 after acquiring an additional 317,575 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $32,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALTR

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.