Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining FY2027 Earnings

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

K92 Mining Stock Up 3.5 %

K92 Mining stock opened at C$11.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.18.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

