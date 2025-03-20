Stifel Canada Comments on Kinross Gold FY2028 Earnings

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.10.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE K opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.40 and a 12-month high of C$17.63. The firm has a market cap of C$15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$156,300.00. Also, Director George Vincent Albino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,369.87. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,336. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.84%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

