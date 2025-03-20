TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 58,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,414,000 after acquiring an additional 45,545 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $521.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

