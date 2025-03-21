Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $37.10 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34.

Clicks Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.4241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

