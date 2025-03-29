Corebridge Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 341.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $143,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,638 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 331,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

