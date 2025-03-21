Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 54.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $611,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in AZZ by 258.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,223,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,284,000 after buying an additional 385,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in AZZ during the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Down 0.2 %

AZZ stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.84.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

