Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 193.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,785 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.16. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 132.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

