Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EVOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Evoke Stock Performance
Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other Evoke news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Evoke
