First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0389 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCS traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $34.91. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.16.

About First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF

The First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (FSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The SMID Capital Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 well-capitalized small- and mid-cap US companies perceived to hold strong market positions. FSCS was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

