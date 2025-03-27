MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 252,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 175,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63.

About MTB Metals

(Get Free Report)

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTB Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTB Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.