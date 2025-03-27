Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2025 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $217.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $363.00 to $311.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Coinbase Global was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

2/18/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $305.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $282.00 to $328.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $280.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Coinbase Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/7/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,151. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.66 and a 200-day moving average of $241.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 3.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,226.90. This trade represents a 95.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,973,200. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,609 shares of company stock valued at $61,331,908. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

