Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,543 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.