Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Lument Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.05. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $2.85.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
