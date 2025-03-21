Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Lument Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Lument Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 62.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.05. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

