Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $1.45 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XYL opened at $119.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

