Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.65) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 692.50 ($8.97).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 797 ($10.32) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 537.20 ($6.95). The company has a market cap of £68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 678.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 594.86.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 20.29 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 78.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.61), for a total value of £76,257.72 ($98,728.28). Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 603 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,827.09 ($2,365.47). Insiders acquired 7,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,221 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

