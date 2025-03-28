RAM Essential Services Property Fund Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:REP)

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.07, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.33 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Get RAM Essential Services Property Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RAM Essential Services Property Fund

In other RAM Essential Services Property Fund news, insider Scott Wehl bought 447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$257,312.50 ($161,831.76). Corporate insiders own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Company Profile

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RAM Essential Services Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAM Essential Services Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.